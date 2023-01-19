Geraldo Rivera 9/11 Truth Segment About Building 7



Geraldo Rivera and Judge Andrew Napolitano suggested the third building to fall on September 11, 2001 – 7 World Trade Center- may have collapsed for reasons besides the widely held belief that fire from the two World Trade Center towers nearby was the ultimate cause.



Rivera reported on those who claim the building's collapse was more consistent with that which would occur from explosive devices.



"I'm certainly much more open-minded about it than I was," Rivera said of the alternate possibility for the building's fall.

