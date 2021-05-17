Miles Guo: All of CCP’s Assets Overseas Will Be Seized, Decoupling Is in Action Now

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5/15/2021 Miles Guo: All of CCP’s assets overseas will be seized and decoupling is in action now. Take down the CCP with the virus battle, take down the CCP with the money battle. We will get the CCP’s money in an unexpected way. No one can overturn the new financial era led by cryptocurrencies in human society. America will determine the standards and rules for cryptocurrencies.