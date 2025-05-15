Jamie White's killer was caught - Alex Jones shocked that Soros-backed DA didn’t release InfoWars reporter's killer without bond

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones shocked Soros-backed DA didn’t release InfoWars reporter with no bond
‘That’s what he normally does’.
InfoWars reporter’s killer arrested on CAPITAL MURDER charges
$250,000 bond set for 17yo Eloy Adrian Camarillo — one of four suspects who tried to steal Jamie White’s car ‘for the purpose of joyriding’ in March before journalist fought back