Hemp for Victory [1942 - Raymond Evans]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hemp_for_Victory https://archive.org/details/Hemp_for_victory_1942_FIXED

https://www.globalhemp.com/blog/hemp-for-victory


Hemp for Victory is a black-and-white United States government film made during World War II and released in 1942, explaining the uses of hemp, encouraging farmers to grow as much as possible. During World War II, the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 was lifted briefly to allow for hemp fiber production to create ropes for the U.S. Navy but after the war hemp reverted to its de facto illegal status.


