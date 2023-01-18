Create New Account
Cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra Calls for Immediate Suspension of the COVID Shots
Dr. Aseem Malhotra joins the Aga Wilson show to tell his story. After his father sadly passed away, he saw a clear correlation between the shot and his father's sudden death.

Aseem has since been very vocal against the covid shots and the greed and corruption of Big Pharma which he believes is killing millions of people around the world. Aseem has previously been a big advocate for a healthy lifestyle, highlighting the harm caused by excess sugar consumption and its role in type 2 diabetes and obesity.

