Verantwortungslos !

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30 views • January 04, 2021
Zitat FTAOL:
„Ich bekomme oft gesagt, meine Videos seien zu harter Stoff für den Durchschnittsbürger. Da ich meist mit einem ganzen Haufen Tabu Themen komme. Daher habe ich dieses Video produziert. Es richtet sich also auf subtile Weise an den ignoranten Mitmenschen.
Ich hoffe doch sehr, dass es seinen Zweck erfüllen kann. ⚡️“
Telegram: FTAOL
https://t.me/ftaol
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
„Ich bekomme oft gesagt, meine Videos seien zu harter Stoff für den Durchschnittsbürger. Da ich meist mit einem ganzen Haufen Tabu Themen komme. Daher habe ich dieses Video produziert. Es richtet sich also auf subtile Weise an den ignoranten Mitmenschen.
Ich hoffe doch sehr, dass es seinen Zweck erfüllen kann. ⚡️“
Telegram: FTAOL
https://t.me/ftaol
------------------------------------------
Telegram: ESTELLA
https://t.me/estellatelegram
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