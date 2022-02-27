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New York City In Danger!
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129 views • February 27, 2022
Source : Steven Ben Nun , Israeli News Live https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F2c6xdvC6bU&;feature=emb_imp_woyt
The Alert Level in New York City should be at the highest Alert Level. The orthodox community seems to know what everyday citizens do not and it will be another event to drag us into the war in the east, this time not Iraq but Ukraine
The Alert Level in New York City should be at the highest Alert Level. The orthodox community seems to know what everyday citizens do not and it will be another event to drag us into the war in the east, this time not Iraq but Ukraine
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