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Julian Assange hearing today
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153 views • October 27, 2021
1. Swexit TV can give you news about all crazy things going on in my home country. Sweden Today October 27, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3xIJtOaw_k
2. The Rubin Report talks to Ayaan Hirsi Ali (Human Rights Activist) about the preaching of Islam, the left’s alliance with Islamists, the dangers of political Islam, Sharia law, "Islamophobia", her serious fight against the practice of female genital mutilation as well as, her political and idealogical awakening, her foundation and activism, and much more.
https://rumble.com/vl2sxh-on-political-islam-sharia-law-and-islamophobia-ayaan-hirsi-ali-spirituality.html
3. Ruptly is live outside at the Royal Court of Justice in London, on Wednesday, October 27, as Julian Assange's hearing on the US appeal of the court's previous decision not to extradite him is taking place.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9exnpzNmkZc
4. Dr. Zelenko Drops ATOMIC BOMB: Where Did the Influenza Go?
https://rumble.com/vo9znz-dr.-zelenko-drops-atomic-bomb-where-did-the-influenza-go.html
5. Pediatric Healthcare Whistleblower: HORRIFIC REALITY We All Expected
https://rumble.com/vo9uwd-pediatric-healthcare-whistleblower-horrific-reality-we-all-expected.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3xIJtOaw_k
2. The Rubin Report talks to Ayaan Hirsi Ali (Human Rights Activist) about the preaching of Islam, the left’s alliance with Islamists, the dangers of political Islam, Sharia law, "Islamophobia", her serious fight against the practice of female genital mutilation as well as, her political and idealogical awakening, her foundation and activism, and much more.
https://rumble.com/vl2sxh-on-political-islam-sharia-law-and-islamophobia-ayaan-hirsi-ali-spirituality.html
3. Ruptly is live outside at the Royal Court of Justice in London, on Wednesday, October 27, as Julian Assange's hearing on the US appeal of the court's previous decision not to extradite him is taking place.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9exnpzNmkZc
4. Dr. Zelenko Drops ATOMIC BOMB: Where Did the Influenza Go?
https://rumble.com/vo9znz-dr.-zelenko-drops-atomic-bomb-where-did-the-influenza-go.html
5. Pediatric Healthcare Whistleblower: HORRIFIC REALITY We All Expected
https://rumble.com/vo9uwd-pediatric-healthcare-whistleblower-horrific-reality-we-all-expected.html
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