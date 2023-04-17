https://gettr.com/post/p2ejlpl1505
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
Elon Musk made a deal with the Chinese Communist Party. That's why in his investment into Twitter, there is money from China. There's a portion of the money that's coming from CCP.
埃隆-马斯克与中国共产党达成了协议。这就是为什么在他对Twitter的投资中，有来自中国的钱。有一部分钱是来自中共的。
