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UK Vaccine Passport Company Owned by Nazi Joseph Goebbels’ Step Grand Kids!
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63 views • August 09, 2021
Nazi Grandpa: “Show me your papers!”
Nazi Grandson: “Show me your digital papers!”
Free People: "F*CK OFF!!!"
“Oh Look! The UK Vaccine Passport Company “ENTRUST” Is Owned By Joseph Goebbel’s Step-Grandchildren!"
mirrored from:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/uk-vaccine-passport-company-owned-by-nazi-joseph-goebbels-step-grand-kids/
Nazi Grandson: “Show me your digital papers!”
Free People: "F*CK OFF!!!"
“Oh Look! The UK Vaccine Passport Company “ENTRUST” Is Owned By Joseph Goebbel’s Step-Grandchildren!"
mirrored from:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/uk-vaccine-passport-company-owned-by-nazi-joseph-goebbels-step-grand-kids/
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