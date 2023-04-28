Apeel, Informed Consent, Genetically Modified Food & Poisoning the Food Supply with Tom Renz

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Attorney Tom Renz joins Dr. Ruby to discuss
HB1169 and the situation in Florida regarding SB222. Governor DeSantis can
protect informed consent by preserving SB222. Bill Gates is buying up US
farmland in attempts to control the food supply and push the eating of insects. Lobbyists
are paying off politicians to push the agenda of Bill Gates and big pharma. Bill
Gates is funding the research on genetically modified mosquitoes that can
administer vaccines without informed consent. Food products are also being
contaminated with mRNA technology. Bill Gates also funded the development of
Apeel, which coats produce under the guise of keeping them fresh longer. But
Apeel has dangerous side effects and may also contain other unknown ingredients
such as nanotechnology, mRNA or other gene altering substances. Renz explained
how the PCR tests collected DNA, and that DNA was distributed to gene labs, who
distributed that data to China and other gene banks around the world. The PCR
test was not for diagnosing a respiratory disease but for the purpose of
collecting DNA. Given the DNA altering nature of gene therapies, it would
be very difficult to remove mRNA contained in the covid injections from the
body. The other factor making detox difficult is the unknown
injection ingredients, and the changing of ingredients over time. Tom
Renz’ law firm can assist people to get disabilities payment if they’ve been
injured by the covid injections. And that case data may also assist Renz in
filing lawsuits against big pharma and the crimes committed by Pfizer, Moderna,
and these other corrupt corporations.
Apeel, Informed Consent, Genetically modified food, Poisoning the food supply, Bill Gates, Tom Renz
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