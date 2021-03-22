© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOYED BUSHMAN - 美國工程師辭世前爆料 51 區的飛碟 外星人都是真的大陸視頻轉錄 -
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • March 22, 2021
BOYED BUSHMAN - 美國工程師辭世前爆料 51 區的飛碟 外星人都是真的大陸視頻轉錄 - , , https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage , , http://sites.google.com/view/erikdp1956-int , , https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/7/europe-eu , , IMPORTANT (new Google-site-URL) COPY+PAST https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage -
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , -
Tags : boyed bushman,area 51,s4, SOURCE ( YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59pP7dEtJag ) 轉錄大陸中文翻譯視頻,(除了土桑市翻成2個太陽外,其它不錯),
美國航太科學家(Boyd Bushman) 在今年8月7日辭世前不久，接受航空設計師(Mark Q. Patterson)訪問。他在訪問中爆料說，飛碟和外星人都是真的，目前還有18名外星人在神秘的51區內工作。 , LATER more : https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage , - SEE - ALSO - https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage - [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ] ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD brighteon - VIDEO's ,
- go to , http://clicpconverter.cc/ [ Write in Google - "http://clipconverter/" ] , -
Tags : boyed bushman,area 51,s4, SOURCE ( YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=59pP7dEtJag ) 轉錄大陸中文翻譯視頻,(除了土桑市翻成2個太陽外,其它不錯),
美國航太科學家(Boyd Bushman) 在今年8月7日辭世前不久，接受航空設計師(Mark Q. Patterson)訪問。他在訪問中爆料說，飛碟和外星人都是真的，目前還有18名外星人在神秘的51區內工作。 , LATER more : https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage , - SEE - ALSO - https://sites.google.com/view/eu-website/homepage - [ ( https://sites.google.com/site/erikdp1956/home/1-read-first ) ] ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.