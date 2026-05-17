An ELITE group of British and Ukrainian Saboteurs conducted a RAID on Russian Positions: BIG MISTAKE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well, my dear truth seekers, unfortunately, everything that is happening indicates that the armed conflict in Ukraine will not end at the negotiating table, but will continue until the complete surrender of one of the belligerents. Unfortunately, everything that is happening indicates that Russia will..... .................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!