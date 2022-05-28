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Forced compliance & Medical Discrimination
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99 views • May 28, 2022
In this video we discuss the issues of forced compliance to mask mandates by churches despite the governors and judges over turning these mask and vaccine mandates, as well as the being made to endure medical discrimination for not being vaccinated.
Doctors to Listen to:
- Bryan Ardis
- Sherri Tenpenny
- Peter McCulloch
- Joseph Mercola
Dr. Fauci, C.D.C. and Big Pharma need to be tried and condemned for war crimes under the Geneva Convention.
Doctors to Listen to:
- Bryan Ardis
- Sherri Tenpenny
- Peter McCulloch
- Joseph Mercola
Dr. Fauci, C.D.C. and Big Pharma need to be tried and condemned for war crimes under the Geneva Convention.
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