'If it was that easy, we would have already done it' - Scott Ritter shreds Trump’s war gamble, clip

'If it was that easy, we would have already done it' — Ritter shreds Trump’s war gamble

Former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter said Trump’s push to drag NATO into the Hormuz fight is nothing short of asking allies to “commit suicide” on his behalf.

Ritter warned that US ships wouldn’t even make it through the strait under real combat conditions.

💬 “You don’t start a war of choice… and then 17 days later… say, 'Who’s going to come help me?'” he said, slamming the logic behind the US-Israeli aggression.

💬 “This may very well be the end of NATO,” Ritter warned, as allies show little appetite to join Trump's misadventure.

👑 Meanwhile, the Trump admin keeps doing what it does best — cheering for itself





@ geopolitics_prime