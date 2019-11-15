What is Bitcoin?

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Bitcoin is a decentralized, pseudo-anonymous form of money which exists entirely in a digital form on the internet. It is the first widely used Cryptocurrency.
If you would like more information on Bitcoin, how it works and how to get involved, you can check out the videos in this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLknRvZt8PEgStCOeEhZKBa6PGhieI9IWS
Here's the BitPay wallet I prefer to use, which will give you access to Gift Card conversions, as well as the option for getting a Debit Card:
https://cahlen.org/BitPay
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
https://cahlen.org