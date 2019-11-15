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What is Bitcoin?
Cahlen
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73 views • November 15, 2019
Today on Ask Cahlen I will be answering the question, “What is Bitcoin?”

Bitcoin is a decentralized, pseudo-anonymous form of money which exists entirely in a digital form on the internet. It is the first widely used Cryptocurrency.

If you would like more information on Bitcoin, how it works and how to get involved, you can check out the videos in this playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLknRvZt8PEgStCOeEhZKBa6PGhieI9IWS

Here's the BitPay wallet I prefer to use, which will give you access to Gift Card conversions, as well as the option for getting a Debit Card:
https://cahlen.org/BitPay

Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
https://cahlen.org
Keywords
freedombitcoincryptocurrencytechnologyopen source
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