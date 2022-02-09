What Has Got Trudeau Running Scared?

No one has every accused Trudeau of being a man. When the world sees him running from controversy and challenges no one is surprised. When he does a Biden and hunkers out of sight in his basement, waiting for some unrest to wear itself out, we wait patiently for him to re-emerge. It is knowing the timidity of Trudeau so well that makes it so much more apparent that more than simple cowardice is fuelling this present retreat from the public space.

Trudeau is not alone. Not even conservatives seem happy to take the side of the convoy. Why is that. Why has this mass movement that has spread throughout the world in the matter of days and weeks, not been leaped on by people who are willing to leap upon any movement that appears to lend them some moral virtue?

There is a good reason why the Truckers Revolt, more than even a divisive movement like BLM is handled like a hot potato by politicians of all stripes while embraced with enthusiasm by their constituencies.