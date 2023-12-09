Russian Paratroopers 'Quadcopter' Intercepted a AFU Baba Yaga 'Hexacopter'

Paratroopers quadcopter intercepted AFU Baba Yaga hexacopter
While returning from an aerial reconnaissance mission, a Russian quadrocopter operator spotted a Ukrainian Baba Yaga-type attack hexacopter in the air. The Russian UAV operator decided to shoot down the enemy hexacopter.
After gaining altitude, the UAV of our paratroopers took a convenient trajectory and rammed the enemy drone. As a result, the enemy unmanned aerial vehicle fell on our territory.
After crashing, the hexacopter was found by an evacuation team of Russian paratroopers, who promptly delivered it to the location of our units.
