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Alliance Defending Freedom vs the LGBT Agenda John Bursch
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High Hopes
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15 views • September 11, 2023

John-Henry Westen


Sep 8, 2023


John Bursch, Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy for Alliance Defending Freedom, is sounding the alarm against the LGBT agenda's relentless attacks on marriage and family in his new book, Loving God's Children: The Church and Gender Ideology. Bursch details how the LGBT agenda — especially the transgender movement — threatens the entire Culture of Life. The timeless teachings of the Catholic Church stand unmoved in the battle for the Culture of Life, and Bursch warns faithful Catholics to be committed to family values against the lies and pressure from the left. The time has come to fearlessly uphold Christ’s unchanging Truth for marriage and the family, and stand against a destructive LGBT agenda threatening our families, schools, and communities.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3fn75k-alliance-defending-freedom-vs-the-lgbt-agenda-john-bursch.html

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freedomfamilytruthcatholiclgbttransgendermarriageschoolsattacksfamiliesculture of lifedefending freedomjohn-henry westenjohn burschloving gods childrencommunitiies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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