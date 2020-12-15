Miles Guo: decision and actions taken by the Communist China to challenge America’s position in the world and its US dollar are leading to its grave

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郭先生直播：中共挑战美国和美元地位的决定让它走上了不归路；所谓沼泽地的人最无法容忍司法、宗教、美元和科技控制权旁落，这次选举舞弊、香港事件、中共病毒让他们彻底醒悟，坚决灭共！
Miles Guo: decision and actions taken by the
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