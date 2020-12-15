BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Miles Guo: decision and actions taken by the Communist China to challenge America’s position in the world and its US dollar are leading to its grave
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
116 views • December 15, 2020
Miles Guo: decision and actions taken by the Communist China to challenge America’s position in the world and its US dollar are leading to its grave; the “Swamp” cannot tolerate its judicial system, religions, U.S. dollar and technology in danger; the CCP virus, Hong Kong protest and the rigged election have shocked the swamp, who decided to take down the CCP
郭先生直播：中共挑战美国和美元地位的决定让它走上了不归路；所谓沼泽地的人最无法容忍司法、宗教、美元和科技控制权旁落，这次选举舞弊、香港事件、中共病毒让他们彻底醒悟，坚决灭共！
Miles Guo: decision and actions taken by the
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan

秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
https://forms.gle/wfiLGYNLSbZanFa59

👇欢迎大家订阅👇
【秘密翻译组 YouTube & GTV 频道】
👉youtube频道：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6K3...
👉GTV频道：https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo?id=5ed...
【秘密翻译组Twitter@G_Translators】
👉https://twitter.com/G_Translators
Keywords
trumpwarroombioweaponccpbiowarfareguilianicovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinestevebannonhcqccpvirusunrestrictedgtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimengunrestrictedwarfaredryannfsc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Major U.S. Banks Detect Unauthorized AI Agents in Customer Accounts

Chase Codewell
Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Riots spark in European countries over rising costs, stagnant wages and crumbling public services

Ramon Tomey
Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Saudi Arabia Postpones Investment Conference

Sterling Ashworth
AI bubble&#8217;s first major leak: Why the $10T data center boom is starting to crack

AI bubble’s first major leak: Why the $10T data center boom is starting to crack

Ramon Tomey
JPMorgan says Bitcoin may outperform stocks, bonds and gold – but still warns of &#8220;speculative&#8221; risk

JPMorgan says Bitcoin may outperform stocks, bonds and gold – but still warns of “speculative” risk

Belle Carter
Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump&#8217;s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump’s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy