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What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Lemon Water
Health Tips
Health Tips
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4225 views • October 01, 2020
What are the benefits of drinking lemon water? We at Bright Side are big fans of this little yellow fruit — so unassuming, yet with so many unexpected uses. Not long ago we reported on what happened when we drank water with warm honey and lemon every day for a year — and the results were fascinating. As if you needed any more convincing that starting your day with a glass of warm water and lemon was the way to go, we have compiled this ultimate list of health and beauty benefits that can be derived from lemon water.

TIMESTAMPS:
It improves your digestive health 0:40
It keeps the right balance of minerals in your body 1:06
Lemon water improves your eyesight 1:39
It makes your skin soft 2:05
Lemons are your liver’s best friend 2:36
Lemons are rich in potassium 3:00
A lemon a day keeps the doctor away 3:25
It’s an inflammation buster 3:45
It maintains pH perfection 4:13
It boosts your metabolism 4:41
You’ll step away from the coffee 5:00

SUMMARY:
- Lemons are a primary source of pectin fiber which is necessary for good colon health.
- Drinking water alone will rehydrate you, but if you add a few slices of lemon, it will speed up the process of rebalancing the minerals in your body.
- As a citrus fruit, lemons are packed full of Vitamin C and antioxidants which work together to form a protective effect against cataracts and macular degeneration.
- Lemons contain powerful antioxidants so that you will notice a decrease in blemishes and wrinkles, and smoother, healthier-looking skin as a result of its detoxifying benefits.
- Drinking lemon water can help your liver function at a tip-top level.
- Drinking lemon water will help to ensure optimal heart, brain, kidney, and muscular function.
- Those who drink lemon water every day tend to experience fewer colds.
- Lemon water decreases your body’s acidity levels, which in turn assists your body in removing harmful uric acid which might cause inflammation.
- Lemons are acidic by nature, but you might be surprised to learn that once absorbed into the bloodstream lemon water has an alkalizing effect on the body tissue.
- If you want to lose weight naturally and change your diet and lifestyle, lemon water is the perfect accompaniment.
- If you replace your morning coffee with a cup of warm lemon water for just two weeks, you will feel so alert, refreshed, and healthy that you won’t ever go back to caffeine.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesalternative medicinenatural curesnatural health
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy