What Happens to Your Body When You Drink Lemon Water

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TIMESTAMPS:
It improves your digestive health 0:40
It keeps the right balance of minerals in your body 1:06
Lemon water improves your eyesight 1:39
It makes your skin soft 2:05
Lemons are your liver’s best friend 2:36
Lemons are rich in potassium 3:00
A lemon a day keeps the doctor away 3:25
It’s an inflammation buster 3:45
It maintains pH perfection 4:13
It boosts your metabolism 4:41
You’ll step away from the coffee 5:00
SUMMARY:
- Lemons are a primary source of pectin fiber which is necessary for good colon health.
- Drinking water alone will rehydrate you, but if you add a few slices of lemon, it will speed up the process of rebalancing the minerals in your body.
- As a citrus fruit, lemons are packed full of Vitamin C and antioxidants which work together to form a protective effect against cataracts and macular degeneration.
- Lemons contain powerful antioxidants so that you will notice a decrease in blemishes and wrinkles, and smoother, healthier-looking skin as a result of its detoxifying benefits.
- Drinking lemon water can help your liver function at a tip-top level.
- Drinking lemon water will help to ensure optimal heart, brain, kidney, and muscular function.
- Those who drink lemon water every day tend to experience fewer colds.
- Lemon water decreases your body’s acidity levels, which in turn assists your body in removing harmful uric acid which might cause inflammation.
- Lemons are acidic by nature, but you might be surprised to learn that once absorbed into the bloodstream lemon water has an alkalizing effect on the body tissue.
- If you want to lose weight naturally and change your diet and lifestyle, lemon water is the perfect accompaniment.
- If you replace your morning coffee with a cup of warm lemon water for just two weeks, you will feel so alert, refreshed, and healthy that you won’t ever go back to caffeine.