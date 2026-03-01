BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

INSIDE ISRAEL'S PREMIERE BRAINWASHING PROGRAM ₪ FOR ZIONISM TAKEOVER [MECHINA BNEI DAVID]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
712 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 3 days ago

DANIEL: https://linktr.ee/a.Daniel.Klein , AHMED: https://linktr.ee/ahmedsarsour, INDIE: https://linktr.ee/indienile


Sign up for my CREATIVITY COACHING: www.indienile.nl, Tickets to my shows: https://linktr.ee/indienile

Daniel Klein's writings: https://a.co/d/0bC3QOYi , Daniel's Instagram: a.daniel.klein

Ahmed Sarsour's poems: • Views - #poem by Ahmed Sarsour

  / ahmed.hsarsour


#brainwashing #indoctrination #yeshiva #propaganda #excommunication


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocCZLhIoSfQ


Vision

Educating youth to take responsibility for the welfare of Israel in their army service.

Taking responsibility and integrating in the public service and education system of the State of Israel

To train men of faith in the world of action, exemplary Jews guided by Jewish values, who will lead by example and inspire others to follow them in the project of nation building.


Activity

The curriculum stresses studies in faith and Jewish philosophy, in addition to the regular yeshiva studies of Talmud and Halacha. Acquainting the students with the Israeli society via a guest lecture series, focusing on general subjects such as the sciences, politics and military history. The mechina also provides practical preparation for the army, with physical training, field navigation and educational classes in leadership.


www.bneidavid.org/


https://www.matanel.org/project/mechina-bnei-david/

Keywords
israelindie niledaniel kleinbrainwashing program for zionismmechina bnei david
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel&#8217;s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Palestine Unsilenced: Unmasking Israel’s ethnic cleansing and the fight for Palestinian liberation

Belle Carter
OpenAI strikes $200M defense pact amid ethical AI debate

OpenAI strikes $200M defense pact amid ethical AI debate

Belle Carter
Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Political Pressure on Binance: A Threat to Decentralization and Financial Freedom

Garrison Vance
Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Suspected Iranian drone hits U.S. consulate in Dubai

Laura Harris
Stone fruits: Sweet, nutrient-packed powerhouses for health and wellness

Stone fruits: Sweet, nutrient-packed powerhouses for health and wellness

Laura Harris
China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

China Demands Halt to U.S. and Israeli Strikes on Iran

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy