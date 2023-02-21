Russian Su-25 fighters in Combat action within Special Military Operation
💥 Ground-Attack Aviation crews launched air missile strikes at the military facilities and hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).
◽️ Missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes.
◽️ Once the strike was launched, the crews maneuvered, released heat flares, and returned to their airfield.
🔥 The airpower operation has resulted in the destruction of the AFU camouflaged fortified positions, and armored hardware.
