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The “Miracle” Jab - The Bigger Picture (RDR on the go)
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810 views • February 20, 2021
A Real Deal Report on the go...
Looking at some the accounts of patients who have had the Covid Vacvine, and the very real reactions they had to it, as well as the way the mainstream media is presenting these issues (if at all)
We are being massively misinformed and manipulated, whilst people are dying.. not from the illness... but from the supposed “cure”... and one has to ask why?
Visit Realdealmedia.com for more content.
Looking at some the accounts of patients who have had the Covid Vacvine, and the very real reactions they had to it, as well as the way the mainstream media is presenting these issues (if at all)
We are being massively misinformed and manipulated, whilst people are dying.. not from the illness... but from the supposed “cure”... and one has to ask why?
Visit Realdealmedia.com for more content.
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