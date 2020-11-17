Anti-lockdown | protesters ARRESTED after going against police warnings

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Demonstrations against England's national lockdown went on up and down the country despite police issuing fresh reminders that they would not sit back as protests take place.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7ulqI0xZ0o
RT UK