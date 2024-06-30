North Gaza Water Distribution Initiative Chef Tuhani tuhani-50 June 28th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
North Gaza Water Distribution Initiative Chef Tuhani June 28th
Chef Tuhani tuhani-50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QJEQvG-ScY
مبادرة سقيا ماء بتبرع كريم من الأخت فتيحة من المغرب بارك الله فيكي وجزاكي كل خير
A water irrigation initiative with a generous donation from Sister Fatiha from Morocco. May God bless you and reward you with all the best