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Jeffrey Prather, Darkest Hour, 19January2021, Enemy has the Initiative, Never Hopeless, Never Surrender.
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
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40 views • January 20, 2021
Gary Oldman as Churchill is riveting. Never hopeless, Never Surrender. The Enemy Controls the Narrative. Act vs React. They don't have Power. Israel is on Team America's side. We are being put on Reservations. We are the Plan! Humvee Stolen in California to be used in False Flag. FBI Tell; Air Attack Staged by CIA Deep State and Antifa Pipe Bombs. Propaganda press. Trump energized MAGA. Insurgency Must hold the Populace. Deep State is scared. Get your Head in the fight. Stop thinking about Arrests, Biden will pack SCOTUS, Statehood to DC. Unconventional Warfare Pubs have vanished. DOD corruption. World War 4 is on. 2 Front Kinetic Conflict; US vs CCP and Iran. Plans are useless, Planning is invaluable. Trump Plans: Deep State Exposed. National Guard deputized. FEMA activated. Troops in Feral Cities? Big Tech interfering with Emergency Broadcast. Go vs Chess. Why Troops in DC? Buying up Ranchers and Farmers by Bill Gates must be Countered. Trump should Decertify the Networks. Tribal defense; Keep your trusted circle small. Feral Cities Warfare. Biden will be forced to resigned. Study the OODA loop. The Herd will be culled.
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