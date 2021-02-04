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A volley of sketches by Nirmala
MEDITATION
MEDITATION
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20 views • February 04, 2021
Nirmala Misani, who passed away on November 18th, 2020 due to a stroke, was a student of spiritual teacher Sri Chinmoy for more than 40 years and showed also some extraordinary creativity in the years of 2009-2012. She used to make spontaneous sketches while working with Sri Chinmoy's poems or while her husband was doing livestream interviews. Often she not even saw the people but heard their voices and captured their vibrations in her special way. After very positive reactions of the few sketches I published in her tribute slideshow, I decided to dedicate this video only to her creative side with over 140 drawings, which I found in her notebooks and in her personal blog. Hope you enjoy it. - Kedar Misani
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spiritualitycreativityartdrawingssketchessri chinmoynirmala
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