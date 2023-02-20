Create New Account
Did Slavery Save Israel? (Exodus 1 & Intro) | God's Providence in Egypt
12 views
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Exodus is a wild ride following the enslavement, liberation, and development of a nation God promised to his friend, Abraham, as they learn what it means that YHWH is a God unlike those served by Egypt and the nations that would surround them in Canaan. In the first couple of chapters, we discover that women play an integral role in preserving God's intention and design for the family, and a Holy Nation.

biblegodpodcastegyptold testamentpharoahdumb christianbook of exodus

