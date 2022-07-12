Drilling Under Lake Mead To Drain The Last Drop

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Jim Crenshaw
Pretty simple. No water = no food = no people. We are at war. It seems like to me they want to push the people that live in the west to the east. I would have moved long ago if I lived out there.
Source: Dane Wigington on YouTube or geoengineeringwatch.org
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/zbHk3IhrCzvX/