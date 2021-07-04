Trump: je ne pense pas que les enfants devraient être vaccinés

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Le 26 juin, l’ancien président Donald Trump a été interviewé par téléphone par Rob Finerty de Newsmax sur la question de savoir si les enfants devraient être vaccinés et il a déclaré: «Parce que les jeunes ont un système immunitaire très résistant, je ne pense pas que les enfants devraient être vaccinés.»