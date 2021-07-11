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Mandated Circumcision? | Georganne Chapin and Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • July 11, 2021
After 1½ years of fighting against the mutilation, Heather Hironimus was jailed after she fled to protect Chase Nebus-Hironimus from a court order demanding that he be circumcised. Jailed since May 14th for defying a judge's custody order and refusing to let her son be circumcised - Hironimus gave her consent - under duress - to the procedure wanted by the boy's dad, Dennis Nebus.
Heather Hironimus is now charged with interference of custody, a third-degree felony, from her months of hiding with the boy in a local domestic violence shelter.
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Georganne Chapin from Intact America about the trends in circumcision, the myth of its medical necessity, the tragic Heather Hironimus case and what can be done to end this barbaric practice in the world today.
Georganne Chapin is the founding executive director of Intact America, and founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Hudson Center for Health Equity and Quality. She is a lawyer and also serves as Secretary of Attorneys for the Rights of the Child. For more go to: http://www.intactamerica.org and https://www.facebook.com/intactamerica
The Truth About Circumcision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLmU6xTdeTI
Story: http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/palm-beach/fl-circumcision-mother-court-hearing-20150522-story.html
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Heather Hironimus is now charged with interference of custody, a third-degree felony, from her months of hiding with the boy in a local domestic violence shelter.
Stefan Molyneux speaks with Georganne Chapin from Intact America about the trends in circumcision, the myth of its medical necessity, the tragic Heather Hironimus case and what can be done to end this barbaric practice in the world today.
Georganne Chapin is the founding executive director of Intact America, and founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Hudson Center for Health Equity and Quality. She is a lawyer and also serves as Secretary of Attorneys for the Rights of the Child. For more go to: http://www.intactamerica.org and https://www.facebook.com/intactamerica
The Truth About Circumcision
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLmU6xTdeTI
Story: http://www.sun-sentinel.com/local/palm-beach/fl-circumcision-mother-court-hearing-20150522-story.html
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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