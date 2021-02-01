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Thanking our friends for sending care packages of food for Zachary when the food shortages were happening in March 2020
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0 view • February 01, 2021
I am thanking our friends who came through for us during the food shortage crisis in the Spring of 2020. Zachary doesn't eat many foods, so when I could not find any food locally for him, I was panicked. The online stores were out or were pricing the foods out of my budget. I desperately made a video asking for help on Facebook with my friends. I am very emotional about those care packages that were sent, even now. It makes me cry. My friends came through and were my heroes. God is good.
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