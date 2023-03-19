https://gettr.com/post/p2bwp4a817f

【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Prince publicly clarifies the facts of the GTV investment and questions the SEC: Since 2017, the media, social media and Big Media have been controlled by the CCP to silence the New Federal State of China. We, the New Chinese of the NFSC took out our own money to fund GTV Media Group in hopes of having a platform to expose the CCP's actions without censorship. And because we are spreading the truth, and because GTV is exposing the CCP, the SEC, which is infiltrated by the CCP, has shut it down. SEC, where is the money of GTV investors?





【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 小王子公开澄清GTV投资事实并质问SEC：2017年以来，媒体、社交媒体和大媒体已经被中共控制以噤声新中国联邦。我们新中国联邦的新中国人拿出自己的钱来资助GTV传媒集团，是希望有一个平台可以不受审查地揭露中共的行为。正因为我们在揭露真相，正因为GTV曝光了中共，被中共渗透的SEC把它关闭了。SEC，GTV投资者的钱在哪里？



