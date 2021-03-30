The Secret Masonic Victory of World War Two Part 13

“The crisis in the Persian Gulf offers a rare opportunity to move toward an historic period of cooperation. Out of these troubled times... a New World Order can emerge in which the nations of the world, east and west, north and south, can prosper and live in harmony.... Today the New World is struggling to be born.”

Democratic presidential candidate Richard Gebhardt said:

“We can see beyond the present shadows of war in the Middle East to a New World Order where the strong work together to deter and stop aggression.”

After the Gulf War, George Bush declared in an address entitled A Framework for Peace to the American Congress on March 6, 1991:

“Now, we can see a New World coming into view. A world in which there is the very real prospect of a New World Order.”

And with respect to the war in the Persian Gulf he said:

“The Gulf war put this New World to its first test, and, my fellow Americans, we passed that test. Today we stand at a unique and extraordinary moment. The crisis in the Persian Gulf, as grave as it is, also offers a rare opportunity to move toward an historic period of cooperation. Out of these troubled times, our fifth objective, a New World Order, can emerge: a New Era.”

Later that year Bush praised the New World Order in a State of the Union

Address saying:

“What is at stake is more than one small country, it is a big idea, a New World Order, to achieve the universal aspirations of mankind... based on shared principles and the rule of law... The illumination of a thousand points of light… The winds of change are with us now.”

World Order. That of course is not true. The resolution to create a New World Order (Novus Ordo Seclocrum ) not only has adorned the one dollar notes for a long time, but for years, the term New World Order has been used thousands of times by politicians, leaders in education, industry, the media, banking, et cetera. Many of them have promoted the New World Order worldwide. The following is a brief synopsis of the New World Order in the words of those who have been

striving to make it real.

The following words of Paul Mantoux are taken from the foreword to International Understanding by John Eugene Harley, published in 1931.

“And the builder of this “New World Order” must be education. Education alone can lay the foundation on which the building is to rest. How can the elite spread its influence over the masses? Here we encounter the real problem, and it is essentially a problem of education. During the last decade of the nineteenth century a group of men endeavored to prepare the public

mind for broad changes. To this end they founded the London School of Economics and Political Science, which today ranks among the most famous institutions of education.”