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How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love The Lockdown
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83 views • April 15, 2021
How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love The Lockdown
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco
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Connect with us on social media:
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FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
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Notes:
INTRO VID: Those who transcend the perception of this lived physical experience are selfish!: https://twitter.com/ten_sye/status/1380656268302487563
TV Frontal Lobe Hypnosis: https://youtu.be/D4eFdtxBjmw
James O'Keefe Part 1 - @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’ - Next focus is climate change: https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382000630567469060
CNN COvid for ratings https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1382364998069059591
Covidiots Having Dinner: https://twitter.com/mariusknulst/status/1381498544071311361
Playground closed - Covaids 19 - kid with stick: https://twitter.com/Ace_Archist/status/1381312430240886789
Riot Season / Covid Season - Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck: https://twitter.com/CjCsnake/status/1381917235212607488
Minneapolis City Council To Offer Looting Passports - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-to-offer-looting-passports
Doug Casey’s Take:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEJR3OAeHBNz7aGtFRZXArQ
Police Break Down Door, Arrest Man For Violating COVID Quarantine Rules: https://summit.news/2021/04/13/uk-police-break-down-door-arrest-man-for-violating-covid-quarantine-rules
Brutal police violence with dog against man without mask in Barcelona: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1381659673716215809
After the Christians tore down the fence that the government had built around the Edmonton church, the police sent in 200 heavily-armed riot police. That’s the church building you see there. This is China stuff, Iran stuff. But it’s happening in Canada: https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1381361461189091333
NYPD robot dog: https://twitter.com/NojaKatt/status/1381829823971131392
17 min mark - Mariah Carey fakes getting vaccine: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/8b92af90-0939-4b90-8911-546c5c5f042e
Vaccine side effects force suburban school district to close: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1380861617739603968
NJ man in Hospital:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/11/nj-man-in-hospital-with-covid-after-being-fully-vaccinated
'It Is Still Not Safe To Go Outside,' Says Fauci's Head In A Jar In Year 2739 - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/it-is-still-not-ok-to-go-outside-says-faucis-head-in-a-jar-in-year-2739
Privacy Coins Matter - Rafael LaVerde, TCV: https://youtu.be/WCN-5JoGvS4
Access the Video Replays from Anarchapulco 2021: dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notes:
INTRO VID: Those who transcend the perception of this lived physical experience are selfish!: https://twitter.com/ten_sye/status/1380656268302487563
TV Frontal Lobe Hypnosis: https://youtu.be/D4eFdtxBjmw
James O'Keefe Part 1 - @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’ - Next focus is climate change: https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382000630567469060
CNN COvid for ratings https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1382364998069059591
Covidiots Having Dinner: https://twitter.com/mariusknulst/status/1381498544071311361
Playground closed - Covaids 19 - kid with stick: https://twitter.com/Ace_Archist/status/1381312430240886789
Riot Season / Covid Season - Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck: https://twitter.com/CjCsnake/status/1381917235212607488
Minneapolis City Council To Offer Looting Passports - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-to-offer-looting-passports
Doug Casey’s Take:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEJR3OAeHBNz7aGtFRZXArQ
Police Break Down Door, Arrest Man For Violating COVID Quarantine Rules: https://summit.news/2021/04/13/uk-police-break-down-door-arrest-man-for-violating-covid-quarantine-rules
Brutal police violence with dog against man without mask in Barcelona: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1381659673716215809
After the Christians tore down the fence that the government had built around the Edmonton church, the police sent in 200 heavily-armed riot police. That’s the church building you see there. This is China stuff, Iran stuff. But it’s happening in Canada: https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1381361461189091333
NYPD robot dog: https://twitter.com/NojaKatt/status/1381829823971131392
17 min mark - Mariah Carey fakes getting vaccine: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/8b92af90-0939-4b90-8911-546c5c5f042e
Vaccine side effects force suburban school district to close: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1380861617739603968
NJ man in Hospital:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/11/nj-man-in-hospital-with-covid-after-being-fully-vaccinated
'It Is Still Not Safe To Go Outside,' Says Fauci's Head In A Jar In Year 2739 - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/it-is-still-not-ok-to-go-outside-says-faucis-head-in-a-jar-in-year-2739
Privacy Coins Matter - Rafael LaVerde, TCV: https://youtu.be/WCN-5JoGvS4
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