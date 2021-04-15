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How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love The Lockdown
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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83 views • April 15, 2021
How I Learned To Stop Worrying and Love The Lockdown

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Notes:

INTRO VID: Those who transcend the perception of this lived physical experience are selfish!: https://twitter.com/ten_sye/status/1380656268302487563

TV Frontal Lobe Hypnosis: https://youtu.be/D4eFdtxBjmw

James O'Keefe Part 1 - @CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency … ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That’ - Next focus is climate change: https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1382000630567469060

CNN COvid for ratings https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1382364998069059591

Covidiots Having Dinner: https://twitter.com/mariusknulst/status/1381498544071311361

Playground closed - Covaids 19 - kid with stick: https://twitter.com/Ace_Archist/status/1381312430240886789

Riot Season / Covid Season - Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck: https://twitter.com/CjCsnake/status/1381917235212607488

Minneapolis City Council To Offer Looting Passports - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/minneapolis-city-council-to-offer-looting-passports

Doug Casey’s Take:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEJR3OAeHBNz7aGtFRZXArQ

Police Break Down Door, Arrest Man For Violating COVID Quarantine Rules: https://summit.news/2021/04/13/uk-police-break-down-door-arrest-man-for-violating-covid-quarantine-rules

Brutal police violence with dog against man without mask in Barcelona: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1381659673716215809


After the Christians tore down the fence that the government had built around the Edmonton church, the police sent in 200 heavily-armed riot police. That’s the church building you see there. This is China stuff, Iran stuff. But it’s happening in Canada: https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1381361461189091333

NYPD robot dog: https://twitter.com/NojaKatt/status/1381829823971131392

17 min mark - Mariah Carey fakes getting vaccine: https://dollarvigilante.tv/videos/watch/8b92af90-0939-4b90-8911-546c5c5f042e

Vaccine side effects force suburban school district to close: https://twitter.com/conspiracyguy78/status/1380861617739603968

NJ man in Hospital:
https://nypost.com/2021/04/11/nj-man-in-hospital-with-covid-after-being-fully-vaccinated

'It Is Still Not Safe To Go Outside,' Says Fauci's Head In A Jar In Year 2739 - Babylon Bee: https://babylonbee.com/news/it-is-still-not-ok-to-go-outside-says-faucis-head-in-a-jar-in-year-2739

Privacy Coins Matter - Rafael LaVerde, TCV: https://youtu.be/WCN-5JoGvS4
Keywords
jeff berwickglobalistslockdowncovid
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