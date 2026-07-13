Finding Truth, Decency, and Hope in Difficult Times, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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Despite growing corruption and political division, Tucker Carlson believes honesty, decency, and genuine human connection are stronger than ever. Real change begins with people who value truth, reject deception, and choose compassion over fear in challenging times.
#Truth #Hope #Integrity #Leadership #TuckerCarlson #DecentralizedTV
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