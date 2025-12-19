Epstein files Deadline Tomorrow (Friday) - Massie warns DOJ must Comply on executive branch compliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Epstein files deadline looms — Massie warns DOJ must comply
Rep. Thomas Massie says the Epstein Files Transparency Act is now law — and the clock is running out.
According to Massie, the Attorney General has 48 hours to release all Epstein-related materials in a publicly searchable format by December 19, as required by the statute Trump himself signed.
💬 “This is a law, not a subpoena,” Massie stressed — meaning it doesn’t expire, can’t be slow-walked, and can’t be buried by running out the congressional clock. Noncompliance would still be illegal even after officials leave office.
📑 Massie warned that if the document dump contains no names of men accused of sex crimes — despite victim lawyers saying at least 20 names exist in FBI files — then the administration is not complying.
👉 He also pointed to shifting statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi about whether Epstein material even exists, and raised questions about sworn testimony from Trump-appointed officials who claimed no such evidence was in their possession.
🤔 Conveniently, Congress is adjourning a day early, meaning lawmakers won’t even be in session when the files are due.
🔨 Trump signed the law. His DOJ now has to follow it.
🔜 The files are due Friday. After that, silence becomes evidence.