Epstein files Deadline Tomorrow (Friday) - Massie warns DOJ must Comply on executive branch compliance

Epstein files deadline looms — Massie warns DOJ must comply

Rep. Thomas Massie says the Epstein Files Transparency Act is now law — and the clock is running out.

According to Massie, the Attorney General has 48 hours to release all Epstein-related materials in a publicly searchable format by December 19, as required by the statute Trump himself signed.

💬 “This is a law, not a subpoena,” Massie stressed — meaning it doesn’t expire, can’t be slow-walked, and can’t be buried by running out the congressional clock. Noncompliance would still be illegal even after officials leave office.

📑 Massie warned that if the document dump contains no names of men accused of sex crimes — despite victim lawyers saying at least 20 names exist in FBI files — then the administration is not complying.

👉 He also pointed to shifting statements from Attorney General Pam Bondi about whether Epstein material even exists, and raised questions about sworn testimony from Trump-appointed officials who claimed no such evidence was in their possession.

🤔 Conveniently, Congress is adjourning a day early, meaning lawmakers won’t even be in session when the files are due.

🔨 Trump signed the law. His DOJ now has to follow it.

🔜 The files are due Friday. After that, silence becomes evidence.