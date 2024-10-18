Morning Manna - Oct 18, 2024 - Matthew 25:1-13 - The Foolish & The Wise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am Also reminded that scripture confirms itself. Genesis 7:16 ,Matthew 25:10 It is very simple.
Thank you heavenly Father you alone deserve all the Glory and praise and honor and worship for ever and ever. In the name of Jesus Christ Name Amen .🙏
Daniel 12
2And many who sleep in the dust of the earth will awake, some to everlasting life, but others to shame and everlasting contempt.a 3Then the wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens and those who lead many to righteousness will shine like the stars forever and ever.