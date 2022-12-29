Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vaccine Disability and Myocarditis Numbers Continue To Grow
38 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

Not only are the numbers bad, but VAERS removed tens of thousands of adverse reports. Watch the video for more.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

Bannons War Room - BOMBSHELL: Ed Dowd Reports Of Disability Rate Increase Directly Related To COVID-19 Jab

https://rumble.com/v22suk8-bombshell-ed-dowd-reports-of-disability-rate-increase-directly-related-to-c.html


Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH™ - Pandemic myocarditis 4 cases/million/yr. Now with administered products 25,000 cases/million on shot 2 or 3.  I cite the data. Unacceptable. 

https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1604808813466439682?s=20&t=4xPKoNUeuSflJJQqkoVZ4g


SpeedTheShift.org - 32,000 Missing VAERS Reports! Dr. Naomi Wolf: Dr. Rochelle Walensky and the CDC Are Covering Up the Scene of a Crime

https://speedtheshift.org/2022/12/28/32000-missing-vaers-reports-dr-naomi-wolf-dr-rochelle-walensky-and-the-cdc-are-covering-up-the-scene-of-a-crime/


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaerscovidmyocarditis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket