Although it's illegal, over 15 million people have tried cannabis. Even politicians admit to having smoked it in their youth.



But, in the press, there are more and more frightening stories about the effects of the drug, and there's a growing debate about whether cannabis should be reclassified as a class B drug.



In Should I Smoke Dope, journalist Nicky Taylor is off to Amsterdam to investigate. While there, she helps out in a coffee shop selling cannabis and discovers firsthand how the drug affects daily life. Back in the UK, Nicky finds out about the genetically modified cannabis called "skunk," which is cheap and increasingly sold on the streets.



Can marijuana make you crazy? Is it worse than alcohol? And is it stronger than it used to be? Nicky takes part in a groundbreaking medical trial to answer these questions. Her month-long experiment is both disturbing and revealing.