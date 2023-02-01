TRUE STORY (1956) Infant Jesus APPEARS IN CLASSROOM! Communist-Occupied Hungary! WOKE TEACHER FLEES

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





January 31, 2023





The following is the story of a marvelous miracle that occurred just before Christmas 1956 in Communist-occupied Hungary. It is a true story which demonstrates how powerful the prayers of children are. Woe to those who want to destroy the faith of the young! The account, written by Maria Winowska, appeared in the French language periodical, “Ecclesia,” in March, 1958.

Source: https://sign.org/articles/come-infant-jesus-he-came-241049





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYvbtxXFzVQ