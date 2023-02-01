Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TRUE STORY (1956) Infant Jesus APPEARS IN CLASSROOM! Communist-Occupied Hungary! WOKE TEACHER FLEES
51 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 31, 2023


The following is the story of a marvelous miracle that occurred just before Christmas 1956 in Communist-occupied Hungary. It is a true story which demonstrates how powerful the prayers of children are. Woe to those who want to destroy the faith of the young! The account, written by Maria Winowska, appeared in the French language periodical, “Ecclesia,” in March, 1958.

Source: https://sign.org/articles/come-infant-jesus-he-came-241049


📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYvbtxXFzVQ

Keywords
childrenjesuschristianreligioncatholiccommunisthungarytrue storyinfantprayersapparition1956classroomoccupiedchristmas timefleeswoke teachermaria winowska

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket