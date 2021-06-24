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VIDEO PROOF Direct Energy Weapon Destroyed Surfside Bldg And This Week's Current Events
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1194 views • June 24, 2021
Watch the video carefully, pay attention to the details, this was not just a building collapse. After this I take you through a series of important events that have happened over the past 5 days....a synopsis of the week.
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