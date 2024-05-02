Create New Account
The Doctrine of Intercalation
2Thess lesson #78; Mystery Doctrine of the Church Age is taught throughout the New Testament. While other dispensations were unaware there were several scriptures in prophecy within the Old Testament pointing to the theology of Intercalation - The Church interrupted Israel and yet there is still 7 years owed to Israel. That 7 years owed, is the final cycle of discipline called the great Tribulation. 

godjesus christsatanbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

