Gluttons Disgrace Their Parents - Proverbs 28:7

Proverbs 28:7 (NIV).
7) A discerning son heeds instruction,
but a companion of gluttons disgraces his father.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
While disciplined children honor their parents,
gluttons only embarrass them.
