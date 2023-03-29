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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Gluttons Disgrace Their Parents.
Proverbs 28:7 (NIV).
7) A discerning son heeds instruction,
but a companion of gluttons disgraces his father.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
While disciplined children honor their parents,
gluttons only embarrass them.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc7s98hw
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