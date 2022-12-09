Most important information to prevent the illegal cyber attack & Global Genedrive & 5G Genocide

Document with ALL LINKS used in this video:https://drive.google.com/file/d/16aMDOpp8THRpaGW8jiANJhvWzAU9Ze1G/view?usp=sharing

[Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/

Google News - CDC encourages people to wear masks - Overview

https://news.google.com/stories/CAAqNggKIjBDQklTSGpvSmMzUnZjbmt0TXpZd1NoRUtEd2k5clpxa0JoR1hYeWRVTWFDcmJpZ0FQAQ?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Public health leaders recommend masks amid flu, RSV, COVID-19 surge | KOMO

https://komonews.com/news/local/public-health-leaders-recommend-masks-amid-flu-rsv-coronavirus-surge-king-county-public-health-jeffery-duchin-washington-governor-jay-inslee-tripledemic

Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic

47 Studies Confirm Masks Ineffective For COVID And 32 More Confirm Their Negative Health Effects – Truth Unmuted

https://truthunmuted.org/47-studies-confirm-masks-ineffective-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/

47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects - LifeSite

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/

Hardware backdoor - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hardware_backdoor

Pegasus (spyware) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegasus_(spyware)

Seven Laws of Noah - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Laws_of_Noah

Lucifer - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucifer

Baphomet - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baphomet

Halloween - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halloween

5G NR frequency bands - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5G_NR_frequency_bands

Genetic code - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_code

Rise and Kill First - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rise_and_Kill_First

Number of the beast - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Mark_of_the_beast

ID2020 - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ID2020

Zionazi - Wiktionary

https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Zionazi#English

Cyberwarfare - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberwarfare#Sabotage

Home / Twitter

https://twitter.com/home

The Truth Revealed About the Deadly 1918 Spanish Flu: It Was Actually Bacterial Pneumonia | Winter Watch

https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/06/the-truth-revealed-about-the-deadly-1918-spanish-flu-it-was-actually-bacterial-pneumonia/

elon musk baphomet costume - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=elon+musk+baphomet+costume&source=web&img=128

Gene drive - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns

Seven bowls - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls

Tractate Soferim 15

https://www.sefaria.org/Tractate_Soferim.15?lang=bi

Microwave Injured Veterans Network (MIVN)

https://www.microwavedvets.com/

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance

All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/

Hemoglobin - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hemoglobin

Tesla teams up with CureVac to make 'RNA microfactories' for COVID-19 shot, Musk says | Fierce Pharma

https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufacturing/curevac-teaming-up-tesla-to-make-rna-microfactories-for-covid-19-shot

Elon Musk: Tesla's RNA vaccine printer for CureVac is going to be 'important product for the world' | Electrek

https://electrek.co/2020/11/10/elon-musk-tesla-rna-vaccine-printer-curevac-important-product-world/