Most important information to prevent the illegal cyber attack & Global Genedrive & 5G Genocide

Document with ALL LINKS used in this video:https://drive.google.com/file/d/16aMDOpp8THRpaGW8jiANJhvWzAU9Ze1G/view?usp=sharing
[Suppression of nonspecific resistance of the body under the effect of extremely high frequency electromagnetic radiation of low intensity] - PubMed
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11855293/
Google News - CDC encourages people to wear masks - Overview
https://news.google.com/stories/CAAqNggKIjBDQklTSGpvSmMzUnZjbmt0TXpZd1NoRUtEd2k5clpxa0JoR1hYeWRVTWFDcmJpZ0FQAQ?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen
Public health leaders recommend masks amid flu, RSV, COVID-19 surge | KOMO
https://komonews.com/news/local/public-health-leaders-recommend-masks-amid-flu-rsv-coronavirus-surge-king-county-public-health-jeffery-duchin-washington-governor-jay-inslee-tripledemic
Bacterial Pneumonia Caused Most Deaths in 1918 Influenza Pandemic, August 19, 2008 News Release - National Institutes of Health (NIH)
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
47 Studies Confirm Masks Ineffective For COVID And 32 More Confirm Their Negative Health Effects – Truth Unmuted
https://truthunmuted.org/47-studies-confirm-masks-ineffective-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/
47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects - LifeSite
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/
Hardware backdoor - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hardware_backdoor
Pegasus (spyware) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pegasus_(spyware)
Seven Laws of Noah - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Laws_of_Noah
Lucifer - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucifer
Baphomet - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baphomet
Halloween - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Halloween
5G NR frequency bands - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/5G_NR_frequency_bands
Genetic code - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genetic_code
Rise and Kill First - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rise_and_Kill_First
Number of the beast - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Number_of_the_beast#Mark_of_the_beast
ID2020 - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ID2020
Zionazi - Wiktionary
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/Zionazi#English
Cyberwarfare - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberwarfare#Sabotage
Home / Twitter
https://twitter.com/home
The Truth Revealed About the Deadly 1918 Spanish Flu: It Was Actually Bacterial Pneumonia | Winter Watch
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/06/the-truth-revealed-about-the-deadly-1918-spanish-flu-it-was-actually-bacterial-pneumonia/
elon musk baphomet costume - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=elon+musk+baphomet+costume&source=web&img=128
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
Seven bowls - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_bowls
Tractate Soferim 15
https://www.sefaria.org/Tractate_Soferim.15?lang=bi
Microwave Injured Veterans Network (MIVN)
https://www.microwavedvets.com/
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
All Top Global Causes of Death vs COVID | Flourish
https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/3179855/
Hemoglobin - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hemoglobin
Tesla teams up with CureVac to make 'RNA microfactories' for COVID-19 shot, Musk says | Fierce Pharma
https://www.fiercepharma.com/manufacturing/curevac-teaming-up-tesla-to-make-rna-microfactories-for-covid-19-shot
Elon Musk: Tesla's RNA vaccine printer for CureVac is going to be 'important product for the world' | Electrek
https://electrek.co/2020/11/10/elon-musk-tesla-rna-vaccine-printer-curevac-important-product-world/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.