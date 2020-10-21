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Possible Leaked Roadmap for the Next Phase of the Agenda.
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198 views • October 21, 2020
POWER-mad state premiers, governors and prime ministers across Australia, the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand may try to push another Dan Andrews-style second wave virus attack, as part of the Gates-Rockefeller-World Economic Forum push for global vaccination and the Agenda 21 “new normal/new economy”.
https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/This.Must.Go.Viral.To.Every.MLA.pdf
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https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/This.Must.Go.Viral.To.Every.MLA.pdf
Support my work here: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKf/
PayPal Donations Welcome. Click here: http://goo.gl/NSdOvK
SUBSCRIBE TO COMPUTING FOREVER YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/user/LACK78
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ComputingForever
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