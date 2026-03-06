Hungary stopped armored cash vehicles transporting $40 million, €35 million & 20 lbs of gold through Hungary toward Ukraine

Hungarian authorities released footage of a so-called “Ukrainian gold convoy” stopped by security forces.

The video shows armored cash vehicles transporting $40 million, €35 million and 9 kg (almost 20 pounds) of gold through Hungary toward Ukraine. Among those detained was a former Ukrainian intelligence general.

Since January, more than $900 million, €420 million and 146 kg of gold have reportedly moved through Hungary toward Ukraine.

Convoys carrying large amounts of cash and gold under the escort of intelligence-linked figures are now under investigation by Hungarian authorities, who are demanding an explanation for the purpose of these transfers.