How to Conduct a PICO-Based Clinical Literature Review: A Practical Tutorial

This engaging video tutorial explains how to apply the PICO framework in real-world clinical research. Covering population, intervention, comparison, and outcomes, it demonstrates practical strategies for defining questions, searching databases, and evaluating studies—making it ideal for visual learners and busy professionals.