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Three ELITE sources saying PCR testing is too sensitive - catching non-infectious positives
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20 views • November 16, 2020
Demon Fearci himself
New York Times article and who they reference
French study of 3,790 "positive" tests, looking to see if positive culture actually existed.
All agree that above 35 cycles you are catching nothing or almost nothing infectious.
Remember, PCR testing catches remnants... SIGNS.... of the virus.. it does not magnify and count the live virus itself.
36 cycles and above.... "dead nucleotides, period."
Demon Fauci said that in JULY... yet finds it apparently not a part of his duties to ask crazy science-ignoring "health leaders" at state and local levels why they're calling results detected FOUR to SIX cycles (levels of amplification / "magnification") ABOVE that positive.
Kansas Labs use up to 42 cycles. Lying Lee Norman, the KDHE secretary, will not answer questions about it. Because he'd rather "win" then give any nuance - that his results contain LARGE amounts of false positives.
New York Times article and who they reference
French study of 3,790 "positive" tests, looking to see if positive culture actually existed.
All agree that above 35 cycles you are catching nothing or almost nothing infectious.
Remember, PCR testing catches remnants... SIGNS.... of the virus.. it does not magnify and count the live virus itself.
36 cycles and above.... "dead nucleotides, period."
Demon Fauci said that in JULY... yet finds it apparently not a part of his duties to ask crazy science-ignoring "health leaders" at state and local levels why they're calling results detected FOUR to SIX cycles (levels of amplification / "magnification") ABOVE that positive.
Kansas Labs use up to 42 cycles. Lying Lee Norman, the KDHE secretary, will not answer questions about it. Because he'd rather "win" then give any nuance - that his results contain LARGE amounts of false positives.
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